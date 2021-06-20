National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV)

Research analysts at National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a C$1.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s previous close.

TSE GSV opened at C$0.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$257.38 million and a PE ratio of -18.00. Gold Standard Ventures has a fifty-two week low of C$0.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 20.38, a current ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

