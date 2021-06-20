Name Change Token (NCT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $123,952.00

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 14% against the US dollar. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $957,854.85 and $123,952.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Name Change Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00060422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00024522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.04 or 0.00768084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00044019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00083875 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

NCT is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 42,130,566 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Name Change Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Change Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.