MyWish (WISH) Trading 47.3% Higher Over Last Week

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. MyWish has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $399.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MyWish alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00058426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.72 or 0.00741771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00044213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00083179 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.