MU DANK One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,335.00 (DANK)

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. MU DANK has a market capitalization of $505,111.72 and $9,335.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MU DANK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MU DANK has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001123 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00055924 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00039728 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK Profile

MU DANK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,958,408 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

Buying and Selling MU DANK

