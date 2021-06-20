MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $223.20

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €223.20 ($262.59) and last traded at €220.10 ($258.94), with a volume of 237627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €223.00 ($262.35).

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTX. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €193.64 ($227.82).

The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €206.22.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

