Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) PT Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s previous close.

MPLX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

MPLX stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. Mplx has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 6,608.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,712,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,604,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433,656 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,850 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 53.6% during the first quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,632 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 75.4% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,380,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after buying an additional 1,023,517 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,880,000 after buying an additional 943,250 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

