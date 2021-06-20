Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the May 13th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of EDD stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $6.50.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1013 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
