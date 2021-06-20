Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the May 13th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of EDD stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1013 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDD. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 81,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

