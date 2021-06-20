Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 731 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE:ZBH opened at $158.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.