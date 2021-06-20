Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 660 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $374.24 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.38. The company has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.05, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,998,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,128 shares of company stock valued at $53,283,808 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

