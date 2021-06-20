Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,602 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 418.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $68.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.