Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $290,000 in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.79. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($2.03). The business had revenue of $58.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.03 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.58%.

Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

