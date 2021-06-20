Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,181 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.44. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

