Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.5% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

NYSE OTIS opened at $79.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $54.44 and a twelve month high of $81.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

