Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) is Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 37.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,648 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries accounts for 3.7% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $17,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,256,000 after buying an additional 37,630 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,077,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.66. The company had a trading volume of 696,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,369. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.33. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.81.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

