Modefi (MOD) Market Capitalization Reaches $20.38 Million

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, Modefi has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Modefi has a market capitalization of $20.38 million and approximately $352,146.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00004400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Modefi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00059056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003902 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00024428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $258.48 or 0.00746246 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00044214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00083406 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,371,429 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.