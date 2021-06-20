Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Stock Price Up 19.3%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)’s share price rose 19.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 9,751 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 598% from the average daily volume of 1,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

About Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and data intelligence company in the United States. It develops advertising and marketing technology focuses on the creation, automation, and maintenance of an advertising technology operating system (ATOS).

