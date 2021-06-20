Mizuho Upgrades Mitsui Mining & Smelting (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of Mitsui Mining & Smelting (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mitsui Mining & Smelting from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of MMSMY stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.27. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts & Components, and Affiliates Coordination. It manufactures engineered powders comprising ultra-fine powders for electronic materials, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; rare metals, such as tantalumu and niobium oxides and carbides, and cerium oxide abrasives; battery materials, including hydrogen storage alloys, and lithium manganese oxides and nickel-lithium materials; catalysts; copper foils; PVD materials; and ceramics for electronic components.

