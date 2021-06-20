Mizuho Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $225.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.00.

ZS opened at $218.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $103.05 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of -127.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,718,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at $542,343.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,987 shares of company stock worth $25,103,434 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 430.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 788.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

