Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 485.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPTN opened at $19.12 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $692.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

