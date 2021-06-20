Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,174 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.11.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBH. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.