Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 28,580 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in AXIS Capital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 506,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,501,000 after acquiring an additional 19,438 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in AXIS Capital by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

NYSE:AXS opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $58.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

