Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

WTM stock opened at $1,115.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,176.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $752.10 and a 12 month high of $1,267.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

