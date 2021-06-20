Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.22 million.

NASDAQ AVO opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 27.00. Mission Produce has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Mission Produce will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.57.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $6,653,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,410.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $550,580.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 727,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

