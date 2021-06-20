Mirrored Netflix Price Tops $510.49 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for approximately $510.49 or 0.01430802 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $31.21 million and $91,204.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00056959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00138195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00180157 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,606.94 or 0.99798891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002863 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 61,137 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

