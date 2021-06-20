Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 42,999 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 721,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,999 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $31,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,028 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

CSOD opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.60. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -83.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

