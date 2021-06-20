Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,362,299 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,591,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362,299 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.62% of NexGen Energy worth $27,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 767.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 901,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 797,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 20,822 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 978.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,776,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 1,611,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 557.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 704,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 597,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NXE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.11. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 40.43 and a quick ratio of 40.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

