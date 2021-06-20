Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $22.98 Million Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 142.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of nCino worth $22,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,723,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a PE ratio of -118.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.10. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $22,743,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at $88,626,070.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $111,543.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,696 shares of company stock worth $30,921,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.22.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

