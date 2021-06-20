Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,622 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $26,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,895,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,508,000 after acquiring an additional 748,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,107,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,060,000 after acquiring an additional 163,889 shares during the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,928,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 592,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,624,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.05. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $73.21 and a 52 week high of $104.51.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

