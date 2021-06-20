Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

MIST has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 467,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIST traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.05. 24,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,009. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $180.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.90.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

