Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,853 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.3% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

MSFT opened at $259.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

