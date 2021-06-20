Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Cleveland Research

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by research analysts at Cleveland Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Shares of MU opened at $76.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.80. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,808,070 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Micron Technology by 23.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

