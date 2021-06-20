Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will announce $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.85. Micron Technology reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 103.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $12.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

MU traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.95. 39,881,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,809,236. The company has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.80. Micron Technology has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,808,070. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $251,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

