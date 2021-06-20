Michael P. Dillon Sells 1,107 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $24,874.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,663.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.13. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.92.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 319,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDYA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.