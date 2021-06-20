Michael P. Dillon Sells 1,107 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $24,874.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,663.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.13. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.92.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDYA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.