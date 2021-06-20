Metal 24 Hour Volume Hits $20.43 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, Metal has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $110.65 million and approximately $20.43 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can currently be bought for $1.69 or 0.00004760 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00098664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00059925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00024338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.71 or 0.00763756 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

