Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Gregory Dinoia Sells 1,211 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $309,616.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,589.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregory Dinoia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Gregory Dinoia sold 540 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total transaction of $140,545.80.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $260.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.54 and a twelve month high of $307.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 448.60 and a beta of 0.35.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

