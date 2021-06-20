Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 663.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 636,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,990 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $18,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTOR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Meritor by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth $677,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth $995,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Meritor in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

MTOR opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 2.12. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.