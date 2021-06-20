Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $407,000 Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $169,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,833 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,689 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,443,000 after purchasing an additional 952,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,701,000 after purchasing an additional 822,139 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $60.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

