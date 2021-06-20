Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $445,000 Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 143,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,067 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 258,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE:ING opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

