Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 382.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,967,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,352.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $763.98 and a 12-month high of $1,384.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,286.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

