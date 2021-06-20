Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $417,000 Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $59.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

