Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

