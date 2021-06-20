Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives $23.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.82. 13,622,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,676. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

