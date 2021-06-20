MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000944 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $612,791.61 and $36,159.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

