Matrix AI Network Price Reaches $0.0367 on Exchanges (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $7.87 million and $1.25 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Matrix AI Network Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

