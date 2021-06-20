MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,066,000 after buying an additional 607,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,333,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,114,000 after purchasing an additional 540,467 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,534,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 12.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 940,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,099,000 after buying an additional 106,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $655,624 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

MTZ stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.57.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

