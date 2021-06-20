Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,735,671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,672,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.41% of Uber Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 53,099 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

