Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $304,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $31,280,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $28,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.57.

Shares of SMG opened at $192.47 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

