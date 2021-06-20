Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 745,825 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $267,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 45.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 713,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 224,255 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,735,000 after purchasing an additional 86,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,729,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $488,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

