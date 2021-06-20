Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $375.85 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $375,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $127.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.34. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $103.26 and a 52-week high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

