Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $286.14 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,843,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,738 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.68% of Microchip Technology worth $286,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.11.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $145.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

